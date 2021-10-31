One killed, four injured in Islamabad gas leak blast

ISLAMABAD: At least one person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a massive explosion due to a gas leak at residential flats in Islamabad’s Sector H-13, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, one person died on the spot while four other people including women were critically injured due to a gas explosion. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The person who died was identified as Shah Jahan.

In a similar incident, at least four people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries in an explosion near a petrol pump in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Friday.

According to initial reports, an explosion injured 11 people near the education board office located in Nazimabad. Four of the wounded persons succumbed to injuries.

The hospital sources told ARY News that five injured were receiving medical assistance at the hospital.

