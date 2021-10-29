Four dead, five injured in explosion in Karachi’s Nazimabad

KARACHI: At least four people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries in an explosion near a petrol pump in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, an explosion injured 11 people near a petrol pump near the education board office located in Nazimabad. Four of the wounded persons succumbed to injuries.

Rescue teams and a heavy contingent of Rangers and police rushed to the incident’s site immediately.

The hospital sources told ARY News that five injured are currently receiving medical assistance at the hospital.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza said that the investigators have not found pieces of the cylinder from the scene nor detected the traces of terrorism.

He said that door of the petrol pump’s electrical room blew in the explosion. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has been summoned at the incident’s site and an investigation is still underway to ascertain the facts.

SSP Murtaza expressed suspicions that the explosion occurred due to a vacuum created in the electrical room of the petrol pump.

