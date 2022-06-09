One killed in firing on vehicle in Lahore

LAHORE: In another incident, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Shahdra area of Lahore, killing a man.

According to police, the victim identified as Iftikhar was intercepted by armed men when he was travelling in his car near Shahdra and opened fire on him. “He died immediately,” they said, adding that the body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police suspected it to be a mugging bid but said that they were also investigating it from all angles.

Yesterday, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle near Sheikhupura at GT Road, killing four people.

According to police, the incident occurred near Kala Shah Kaku in Sheikhupura and the suspects intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on it. Four people have died in the incident, the police said without revealing their identities and the motive behind the incident.

It later emerged that the four belonged to Jutt group and were returning from a court hearing when they were fired upon by their rivals. The suspects fled the scene after the incident as police cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

IG Punjab took notice of the deaths in the firing incident at Kala Shah Kaku and directed the RPO to submit a detailed report of it. He also directed the senior police officers to reach the site and ensure arrest of the suspects immediately.

Comments