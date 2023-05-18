One killed, three injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: At least one person is dead and three injured blast in a mechanic shop on Ring Road Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to intitial information, the blast took place when the mechanic was repairing the bike. The intensity of the blast is yet to find.

Earlier, a woman lost her life and 11 persons sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Memon Masjid at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Monday night.

According to initial information, 12 persons including policemen were wounded in the bomb explosion in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Masjid located at MA Jinnah Road.

A police van was completely destroyed and several vehicles were partially damaged in the powerful explosion. Sources told ARY News that the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

A woman succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The wounded persons included ASI Badaruddin.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the whole area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) started the investigation to ascertain the genre of the explosion.