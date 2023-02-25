Two cops martyred in Khuzdar magnetic bomb attack

KHUZDAR: The police van driver and a cop were martyred while one another sustained injuries in a magnetic bomb attack in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said that terrorists carried out a magnetic bomb attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district. The van driver was martyred and two cops sustained wounds in the bomb explosion.

Police added that one of the injured cops was critical.

Later, the seriously injured policeman succumbed to his wounds. The martyred cops were identified as Muhammad Deen (driver) and Abdus Salam.

On Tuesday, two officials of the paramilitary Levies force were killed in unknown miscreants attack near Babri.

“Two personnel of Levies, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammad Aslam, were martyred in attack at the check post”, police said. Armed assailants also took official weapons of Levies personnel with them, officials said.

The Levies post, which came under the attack, has been located at the Quetta-Taftan National Highway, police stated.

