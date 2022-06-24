One more polio case reported in North Waziristan

Pakistan has reported a new case of polio as the health authorities diagnosed an eight-month-old baby boy with poliovirus in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali Union Council (UC) 7, ARY News reported on Friday.

The health ministry’s spokesperson confirmed the detection of a new polio case in North Waziristan. The number of cases in Mir Ali has reached eight.

The spokesperson said that this year’s cases were reported in North Waziristan and emergency steps are being taken to curb its spread.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel sought cooperation from the nationals to eliminate the poliovirus and asked people to ensure the administration of anti-polio drops to their children.

On June 18, it was learnt that as many as 433,173 children were deprived of anti-polio drops during a week-long drive against the crippling disease in the country.

A week-long anti-polio drive was held between 23 to 29 March in which 433,173 children have not inhaled drops for various reasons. Sources said 377,166 children were not available during the drive, while parents of 56,007 children denied inhaling anti-polio drops to their children across the country.

In Sindh, parents of 29,740 children denied anti-polio teams during the drive, while 96,295 children were not available.

In KP, parents of 20,040 children denied teams to inhale anti-polio drops during the drive, while 72,139 children were not available.

In Balochistan, as many as 5,954 children were deprived of anti-polio drops due to their parents’ refusal, while 68,349 children were not available.

134,666 children were not available during the anti-polio drive in Punjab. In Gilgit-Baltistan, parents of three children denied teams, while 345 children were not available during the drive.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 91 children were deprived of drops against the crippling disease over the denial of their parents while 744 children were not available during the week-long drive in the area, said sources.

