Pakistan reports tenth polio case of 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported the tenth polio case of 2022 as the health authorities diagnosed two more poliovirus in the North Waziristan district of KP, ARY News reported.

The health ministry confirmed the detection of two polio cases in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). After the detection of two fresh cases, the number of poliovirus cases reached 10 in 2022.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said in a statement that the polio cases were reported from the areas declared sensitive. He said that effective steps are being taken to curb poliovirus cases in North Waziristan.

He said an anti-polio drive is underway in South KP and it is the third drive after the detection of crippling disease cases in North Waziristan.

After staying in a polio-free country for almost 15 months, Pakistan has reported the tenth case of poliovirus in 2022 so far. Almost all cases have been reported in North Waziristan.

