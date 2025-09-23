Watch: One Piece’s greatest villains make their full anime debut

The One Piece anime has entered a thrilling new stage of the Egghead Arc, with its latest episode finally unleashing the full power of the series’ greatest villains to date.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Five Elders to reveal their true abilities, and One Piece Episode 1144 has delivered in spectacular fashion.

Following the emotional flashback to Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s past, chaos has broken out on Egghead Island as the Marines push to destroy Dr Vegapunk’s work.

In One Piece’s Egghead Arc Part 2, Vegapunk begins broadcasting a final message to the world after his death, revealing dangerous secrets that the World Government is desperate to suppress.

This urgent broadcast forces the Five Elders into action, with the latest episode marking their dramatic arrival on Egghead.

The Five Elders’ entrance is as dark as it is destructive. Much like Saturn’s previous summoning, the others descend through ominous pentagrams, unleashing Haki so powerful that Luffy and his allies immediately sense the danger.



For the first time in the One Piece anime, viewers see their monstrous transformations – towering Kaiju-like forms capable of regenerating and withstanding devastating attacks.

Episode 1144 shows just why the Five Elders are considered the highest authorities in the World Government.

Their overwhelming power makes them some of Luffy’s toughest opponents yet, raising the stakes for what lies ahead in One Piece’s Egghead Arc.

The ticking clock is also in motion. Dr Vegapunk’s message continues to spread worldwide, threatening to reveal long-hidden truths about history.

The Elders are determined to silence it at any cost, while Luffy finds himself targeted more directly than ever before.

Escaping Egghead is now shaping up to be one of the most difficult challenges in the One Piece anime so far.

As One Piece enters its Final Saga, every arc now plays a critical role in building towards the grand finale.

The full debut of the Five Elders sets the stage for even larger conflicts to come, with Luffy once again standing at the centre of a brewing war that will define the future of One Piece.

Also Read: Final episodes of My Hero Academia Season 8 teased in fresh trailer