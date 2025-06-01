Mikaela Hoover joins ‘One Piece’ season 2 as Chopper

Netflix has introduced Tony Tony Chopper in the upcoming ‘One Piece’ season 2, based on the long-running manga.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

During its Tudum fan event, the streamer revealed that actor Mikaela Hoover will play the character, set to join the Straw Hat Pirates in season 2.

She joins Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero and Taz Skylar in the upcoming season of the Netflix show.

According to the streamer, Mikaela Hoover will provide Tony Tony Chopper’s voice along with the character’s face capture.

In the ‘One Piece’ manga, Chopper serves as the ship’s doctor and a senior officer of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

The actor is the latest in the list of new cast members, which includes Charithra Chandran, Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, Lera Abova, Mark Harelik, Sophia Anne Caruso, Yonda Thomas, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Camrus Johnson, and Clive Russell, among others.

Read more: Is One Piece about to lose a key character?

Netflix has announced that ‘One Piece’ season 2 will stream in 2026, however, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

While there were rumours that Netflix could announce a third season of the show at the fan event, the streamer did not confirm any development on it.

Meanwhile, Mikaela Hoover will next be seen in ‘Superman’ and is also working on season two of Netflix anthology ‘Beef.’