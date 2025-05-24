Is One Piece about to lose a key character?

A new update from One Piece has fans fearing the worst for one of the story’s most loved characters, Jewelry Bonney.

A recent colour spread shared by creator Eiichiro Oda shows several One Piece female characters dressed as maids in a playful “Bottakuri Maid Café” scene.

But one small, chilling detail has caught everyone’s attention: Jewelry Bonney is holding a gravestone marked with “R.I.P.”

While One Piece fans are used to Oda’s quirky artwork, they also know he often hides deeper meaning in these fun scenes.

The gravestone might seem like a joke at first, but it has sparked many online theories. Could this be a hint that Jewelry Bonney might die soon?

Jewelry Bonney has taken on a big role in the Egghead Island arc of One Piece. Her connection to Bartholomew Kuma, her father, and her search for the truth about his past has made her story one of the most emotional in the current plot.

Many fans have grown closer to her character, which now makes this gravestone detail even more worrying.

The timing is also important. With One Piece heading into a major battle involving Vegapunk, CP0, the World Government, and even the Five Elders, Bonney is in real danger.

She holds vital information and is tied to many powerful figures. In One Piece, characters who get emotional closure or deeper backstories often face tragic ends. That’s why this latest image is causing such concern.

This isn’t the first time Oda has dropped subtle hints about death in his artwork. Fans remember how earlier illustrations hinted at major events long before they happened.

The gravestone Bonney holds doesn’t seem randomly placed, it’s clear, deliberate, and contrasts sharply with the cheerful scene around it. It feels like a warning.

If Bonney were to die, it would deeply impact the One Piece story. Her loss could push Vegapunk to reveal important secrets and might spark strong reactions from Luffy and others.

Even if she doesn’t die, the fear alone has added serious tension. That’s something One Piece does best – keeping fans guessing.