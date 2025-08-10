New One Piece Season 2 trailer reveals exciting Grand Line adventures

Netflix has released the first trailer for One Piece Season 2, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in the new episodes.

One Piece Season 2 will continue the story as Luffy and the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line, facing new challenges, allies, and enemies.

The live-action series has been very successful since its debut, which is why Netflix quickly started working on One Piece second season, even during the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

The second season is set to arrive next year, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Season 2 of hit manga will cover important parts of the original manga, including the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs.

These storylines will bring many new characters to the screen, such as Tony Tony Chopper, Sir Crocodile, Nico Robin, and others.

Filming for One Piece Season 2 finished earlier this year, so fans can expect the new episodes soon.

This season will be crucial for the live-action series as it explores the Grand Line, where the Straw Hats face some of their toughest adventures.

At the moment, there is no news about a third season of the live-action One Piece series. The original showrunner left during the making of season two, but if Season 2 performs well, it is likely that more seasons will follow.

Earlier, Netflix introduced Tony Tony Chopper in the upcoming ‘One Piece’ season 2, based on the long-running manga.

During its Tudum fan event, the streamer revealed that actor Mikaela Hoover will play the character, set to join the Straw Hat Pirates in season 2.

She joins Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero and Taz Skylar in the upcoming season of the Netflix show.

According to the streamer, Mikaela Hoover will provide Tony Tony Chopper’s voice along with the character’s face capture.

In the ‘One Piece’ manga, Chopper serves as the ship’s doctor and a senior officer of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.