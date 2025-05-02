One Punch Man season 3 teases wild new creatures

One Punch Man Season 3 is finally on the horizon, and fans of the hit anime are gearing up for the long-awaited return of Saitama, the “Hero for Fun”, making it one of the most anticipated anime news stories this year.

After a lengthy wait following the second season, One Punch Man Season 3 is set to premiere this autumn. The upcoming season picks up where the last left off, as the war between the Hero Association and the Monster Association intensifies.

One Punch Man Season 3 will dive deeper into this brutal conflict, bringing back familiar characters and introducing some truly bizarre new monsters that are already making waves in anime news circles.

Two standout additions to the Monster Association are Nyaan and Overgrown Pochi—twisted creatures inspired by a cat and a dog. Nyaan is voiced by Ryosuke Shirakawa, and Overgrown Pochi’s character design is credited to Shinjiro Kuroda.

Though their appearances are peculiar and almost humorous, their threat is very real—adding more fuel to the anime news buzz surrounding the new season.

Despite their intimidating looks, fans still believe that Saitama, undefeated so far, will easily dispatch these foes.

One Punch Man third season is expected to raise the stakes with even more eccentric villains and jaw-dropping fight sequences, as confirmed by several early anime news reports.

Garou, the infamous “hero hunter”, also returns—now having joined forces with the Monster Association.

After his previous defeats, Garou is determined to grow stronger, with many speculating that a climactic showdown between him and Saitama will become the centrepiece of the third season.

Although a fourth season hasn’t been confirmed, the direction and excitement building around One Punch Man Season 3 has already led to fan speculation and widespread discussion in the anime news community.

With the promise of epic battles, strange new enemies, and deeper storylines, Saitama’s return is poised to make headlines again and again.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just diving in, One Punch Man Season 3 is set to be one of the biggest anime news events of 2025.