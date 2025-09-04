One Punch Man Season 3 hype crashes after weak trailer release

One Punch Man Season 3 has become one of the most talked-about anime releases of the year, but not always for the right reasons. Despite its high profile, the marketing has been weak, and the recently released One Punch Man Season 3 trailer has done little to change that.

The new One Punch Man Season 3 trailer, released after months of silence, is just 15 seconds long. Rather than offering a proper look at the anime, it mainly serves as a preview for the theme song “Get No Satisfied!” performed by JAM Project and BABYMETAL. Many expected more, especially with the premiere only weeks away.

One Punch Man Season 3 is being directed by Shinpei Nagai, a name that has raised concerns among fans. His past work has been limited to short fanservice projects, and critics fear he lacks the experience to handle a large-scale action series. Similar worries surrounded season 2 under Chikara Sakurai, which ultimately failed to meet expectations.

The story of One Punch Man Season 3 will take the action into the Monster Association arc, one of the most anticipated parts of the manga. With bigger battles and higher stakes, fans had hoped the new season would rebuild trust after the disappointment of season 2. However, the lack of meaningful content in the One Punch Man Season 3 trailer and ongoing doubts about production have left many unconvinced.

While the anime is still due for release this October, the muted marketing and underwhelming trailers have led to growing uncertainty about whether One Punch Man third season can deliver the excitement fans are waiting for.

Earlier, Crunchyroll unveiled the intense Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer, a highlight in the latest round of anime news for eager viewers.

Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 will adapt the Culling Game arc and stream weekly on Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan. Anime fans finally have a confirmed window to look forward to, as Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2026.

The trailer shows Yuji Itadori struggling with grief over the devastating Shibuya Incident, while Yuta Okkotsu makes his return with a chilling mission to carry out Yuji’s execution.

The dark tone hints that Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season 3 will be one of the most dramatic chapters yet.

