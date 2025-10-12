One-Punch Man set to premiere season 3 internationally

Popular animation One-Punch Man fans no longer need to wait much longer for the debut, as it is set to premiere soon in season 3.

An anime and manga platform, Viz Media, has confirmed that season three will launch worldwide on October 12.

However, the series will be available on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in Canada, along with Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, while Netflix will cover Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

As well as in Latin America and Oceania, the live streaming option will additionally be available on Crunchyroll.

However, Viz Media’s acquisition of the mega-successful anime includes theatrical, television, digital, home entertainment, ancillary, and merchandise rights.

Moreover, the manga, written by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, sold over 35 million copies internationally.

Makoto Furukawa, the voice behind the major role of Saitama, is going to make a comeback, accompanying Kaito Ishikawa, who stars as Genos.

Furthermore, Shinpei Nagai directs, Tomohiro Suzuki composes the series, and J.C. STAFF creates the animation.

It should not be forgotten that currently, seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Hulu in the US and Netflix in Latin America as well as Canada.

On Saturday, a sequel to the superhit franchise Jumanji is on the cards as Sony has begun production this November in Los Angeles

Keeping the cast in mind, the followers hope Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, the original team, are back in action for another thrilling sequel.

However, the team would be reuniting with Jake Kasadan, the director, for another time and movie likely to be premiered on December 11, 2026.

Most importantly, Brittany O’Grady, a rising star from The White Lotus, will join the Jumanji cast as a new addition to the company.

Burn Gorman, famed for his appearances in Beetlejuice and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will join the superstar cast.