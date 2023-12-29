One woman dead, four injured in Karachi bus accident

KARACHI: One woman dead and four others injured after a passenger bus overturned at Native Jetty Bridge, Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the rescue officials, the driver was overspeeding the passenger bus which got out of control and overturned at Karachi’s Native Jetty Bridge claiming the life of a woman, leaving four others injured.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials swiftly reached the accident spot and initiated the transportation of the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

As per the latest data, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi this year.

According to reports from rescue sources, overspeeding and riding motorbikes without helmets remained the major causes behind the deaths and injuries in road mishaps in the ongoing year of 2023.

This year, more than 1,400 citizens lost their lives in road accidents and over 18,000 were wounded, the report said, and added most of them were handicapped.

The report also highlighted the movement of speeding dumpers, and passenger buses in Karachi, the main cause behind the casualties in road crashes.

According to traffic police officials, the biggest cause of traffic accidents is rash and irresponsible driving۔