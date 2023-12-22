Karachi: Over 1,400 people killed in traffic accidents in 2023

More than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi in 2023, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

According to reports from rescue sources, overspeeding and riding motorbikes without helmets remained the major causes behind the deaths and injuries in road mishaps in the ongoing year of 2023.

This year, more than 1,400 citizens lost their lives in road accidents and over 18,000 were wounded, the report said and added most of them were handicapped.

The report also highlighted the movement of speeding dumpers, and passenger buses in Karachi, the main cause behind the casualties in road crashes.

According to traffic police officials, the biggest cause of traffic accidents is rash and irresponsible driving۔

On October 11, at least 12 people were dead and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and van in Khairpur.

According to Deputy Commissioner, the accident occurred in Khairpur where a Sukkur-bound van collided with a car resulting in the death of 12 people.