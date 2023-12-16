Online cab driver killed in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two individuals were killed, and one woman injured, in a gun attack that took place last night in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, a family of two reportedly took an online cab service while returning from a wedding after three to four armed individuals on two bikes opened fire at a moving vehicle and fled from the scene.

The rescue officials revealed that the driver and two passengers – a man and a woman – sustained bullet injuries and during transfer to the hospital, the driver and a male passenger, Tariq, perished while the wife of Tariq, Beenish, is currently under medical surveillance.

Meanwhile, the deceased online car driver has not been identified yet, furthermore, the mobile phone of the car driver was also missing.

According to police officials, the deceased, Tariq, is a relative of an official from a regional political party. Tariq was shot eight times, the car driver took three bullets, while the woman sustained one bullet.

The initial investigation suggested that the incident appeared to be an act of personal enmity as nothing was reportedly looted from the family, however, further investigation of case is underway.