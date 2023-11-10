Online cab driver murder: Police start collecting geo-fencing records

KARACHI: The Karachi police investigators have started collecting geo-fencing records after expanding the scope of the probe into the online cab driver murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The investigation officers of the Karachi police department confirmed that they started collecting geo-fencing records of adjacent areas of the crime scene. They added that they would also collect records of the vehicle’s tracker.

The investigators have also contacted the car tracker company to collect more details about the movements. They detailed that Shahzeb had stopped his vehicle at a hotel while travelling to Karachi.

The investigators questioned the hotel staffers regarding the persons sitting in Shahzeb’s vehicle. Moreover, the policemen also recovered a key chain of the hotel from the crime scene.

The investigators told the media that they could not reach to the family that was dropped by the slain online cab driver in Korangi.

A young online taxi driver was shot dead allegedly by unknown assailants in the Safoora Town area of Karachi.

The police recovered his body from Safoora Chowk.

According to initial police inquiries, the driver, identified as Shahzeb, was coming to Karachi from Hyderabad. His bullet-ridden body was recovered from bushes near Safoora Chowk in Karachi.

The police said that the deceased’s father had turned off the car’s tracker when he found his mobile phone switched off.

Riyaz Ansari, the father of the deceased Shahzeb, while talking to the media, said: “We are residents of Hyderabad, Shahzeb booked a ride from Hyderabad to Korangi and from there he picked a second ride from Gulzar Hijri.”

Riyaz Ansari said that he traced the vehicle with the help of the tracker and it was roaming in the Sachal area. The father of the deceased son said that he immediately stopped the vehicle with the tracker and informed the police.

The deceased was married one and a half years ago and has a son, he said, added that they have no enmity with anyone.

Further investigations are underway, said police.