ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved a uniform nationwide system for issuing Police Character Certificates, allowing citizens to apply online through a centralized platform from the comfort of their homes.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the National Police Bureau (NPB) in Islamabad.

Under the new system, the National Police Bureau will issue Police Clearance Certificates through an online portal.

Mohsin Naqvi said the existing, lengthy process has been simplified and transformed into a fully digital system, enabling citizens to apply for and receive their certificates without visiting government offices.

The interior minister also directed officials to develop a standardized nationwide mechanism for issuing International Driving Permits, aiming to replace varying provincial procedures with a uniform and user-friendly system.

He said the unified systems for Police Character Certificates and International Driving Permits would make administrative processes easier, particularly for Pakistanis planning to travel abroad.

Naqvi said strengthening the National Police Bureau into a dynamic and efficient institution is among the government’s top priorities. During the visit, he also inspected the bureau’s renovated building, while the Director General of the National Police Bureau briefed him on the organization’s performance and ongoing initiatives.

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The meeting also paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty ahead of Police Martyrs’ Day. Paying homage to the martyred officers, Naqvi said their sacrifices for maintaining law and order and combating crime would always be remembered.

“Police martyrs are the pride of the nation. We can never fully repay their sacrifices. The entire nation and the government stand shoulder to shoulder with the families of our martyrs,” he said.