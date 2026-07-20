LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed private housing societies to transfer their complete property transaction records to the Housing Society Management System (HSMS).

The provincial government has taken this measure to strengthen the property ownership documentation.

According to the compliance notice, the issuance of Property Certificates for property buying and selling has officially begun.

The government has stated that, in all public and private housing schemes in Lahore, the Property Certificate will serve as the legal proof of ownership.

Deadline

The government notice directs owners and managements of private housing schemes to upload their complete purchase and sale records to the HSMS by August 31, 2026.

Officials said the new system is designed to improve transparency in property transactions.

The Property Certificate will be linked with NADRA records, digital mapping systems, and the e-Registry platform to help reduce fraud and strengthen verification of ownership.

The notice also warned that housing societies failing to comply with the deadline may face legal action under the LDA Act 1975.

The enforcement measures could include the sealing of society offices and the registration of legal cases against non-compliant managements.

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The government further announced that several private housing schemes in Lahore have already completed the transfer of their property records to the HSMS.