Online property transfer service launched for overseas Pakistanis

London: In a major relief for the Pakistani diaspora, the High Commission of Pakistan in London has launched a direct digital property transfer service for Punjab, enabling overseas Pakistanis to transfer land within hours without travelling to Pakistan or relying on agents or a power of attorney.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission, the new digital property transfer system offers a simple and transparent process that allows direct property transfers without the involvement of third parties, agents, or power of attorney.

The High Commission said the initiative provides overseas Pakistanis with a faster, more secure, and cost-effective way to transfer property, eliminating the need to visit Pakistan to complete the process.

Reaffirming its commitment to serving the Pakistani community abroad, the High Commission said it remains dedicated to facilitating overseas Pakistanis through direct and digital public services.

To mark the launch of the facility, the High Commission announced that it had successfully completed its first digital property transfer for an overseas Pakistani, Fazal, and his family.

Read more: Property transfer, registration charges revised

Sharing his experience, Fazal said the new system had removed the difficulties traditionally associated with property transfers in Pakistan.

“In Pakistan, there is constant hassle dealing with revenue officials and agents at every step. Here, there is no such issue. There are no extra costs and no need for recommendations or influence (sifarish). For me, the entire process was extremely easy,” he said.

Fazal’s daughter said the family had initially expected to complete the transfer through a power of attorney but was surprised by how smoothly the digital process worked.

“We thought we would need a power of attorney, but the entire process was completed directly without any middleman. Everything was straightforward and finished in a single day,” she said.

She described the system as transparent, highly secure, and safe, saying it had made the property transfer process significantly easier for overseas Pakistanis.