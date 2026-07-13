LAHORE: Lahore police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in robbing several online taxi drivers by luring them to the Children’s Hospital area through ride-hailing apps, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the suspect was arrested by Children’s Hospital Chowki police after he was traced with the help of CCTV footage captured at the hospital.

Investigators said the suspect would repeatedly book online taxis to the Children’s Hospital. After reaching the destination, he allegedly asked the driver to hand over a mobile phone under the pretext of making a phone call before fleeing with the device.

Police said the suspect is also believed to have committed thefts targeting attendants of patients at Children’s Hospital.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the suspect leaving the hospital premises after carrying out the alleged thefts, helping investigators identify and track him.

According to SP Model Town Asad Ali, the suspect, identified as Tanveer, is a repeat offender with a criminal record involving theft, robbery, and other offences.

A case has been registered against the suspect, who has been handed over to the investigation wing for further legal proceedings.

Police said further investigations are underway to determine whether the suspect was involved in additional incidents targeting online cab drivers and hospital visitors.

Meanwhile, A gang of eight members plundered crores of rupees cash and valuables in a heist of around Rs 80 million in Kirpalani Villas of Gadap City.

“Eight accused entered in the house identifying themselves as police officials,” the house owner said. “Show your identity card, we have to see you are not an Afghan national,” they said.

After entering in the premises, they show their arms and started plunder, complainant said. “They put a gun on a one-month infant and ordered us to bring everything you have,” houseowner said. “They collected all things from six rooms of the premises,” he told the police.

The valuables included 175 tola of gold, 300 tola silver, laptops, watches and children’s things.

They arrived on four motorbikes at around 2:30 AM in midnight. They overcome the watchman. tie him with rope and entered in the house, family members said.