Only fully vaccinated individuals to be allowed to attend Christmas events

KARACHI: With Christmas approaching, the Sindh home department has rolled out guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus amid Omicron variant threat, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A notification was also issued in this connection by the Sindh home department.

As per fresh guidelines, only fully vaccinated individuals would be allowed to attend Christmas events while it has been directed to all churches to keep windows open during celebrations for proper ventilation.

Meanwhile, according to directives, mobile vaccination vans would be deployed around all churches to vaccinate people.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

On the eve of the religious occasion for the Christian community Christmas, the federal finance ministry announced advance salaries to all Christians employed in government departments.

The finance ministry said it will afford advance salary payments to all the Christians and will also ensure the provision of pensions to its retired Christian workforce, both by December 20.

In this context the accountant general of Pakistan, revenues, military accountant general, chief accounts officer of the MOFA regarding disbursal of the advance salaries.

