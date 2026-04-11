San Francisco police arrested a person for allegedly ​throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam ‌Altman’s home and for making threats outside the artificial intelligence startup’s headquarters, the company said on Friday.

“Thankfully, no one was ​hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded ​and the support from the city in helping ⁠keep our employees safe,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.

The ​company is assisting law enforcement agencies with their investigation, ​it added.

In a post on X, the San Francisco police department said an unknown male subject threw an incendiary device at ​a North Beach residence, and then went on to ​make threats about burning down a building, following which the suspect ‌was ⁠immediately detained.

The department said its officers developed probable cause to place the 20-year-old under arrest during the investigation.

The post did not give further details about the ​attacks or threats ​and did ⁠not name Altman or OpenAI.

The startup has recently faced backlash over its move to ​strike a deal with the U.S. government ​to ⁠let it use its technology in classified military operations, after rival Anthropic and Washington got into a dispute.

A ⁠recent ​NBC News poll, found that AI is ​less popular than U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.