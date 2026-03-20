OpenAI to buy Python toolmaker Astral to take on Anthropic

OpenAI said on Thursday it will acquire Python toolmaker Astral, as the ChatGPT ​owner looks to strengthen its portfolio against ‌rival Anthropic and gain more share in the artificial intelligence coding tools market.

The companies did not ​disclose the financial terms of the ​deal, but said the acquisition will bring ⁠Astral’s suite of developer tools into the ​Microsoft-backed startup’s AI coding system, Codex.

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Sam Altman-led OpenAI, ​which launched its Codex platform last year, is stepping up competition, as Anthropic has gained traction with ​its Claude Code tool among software developers.

OpenAI ​launched a desktop app for its coding tools earlier this ‌year.

The ⁠company said on Thursday that Codex has more than 2 million weekly active users, marking a three-fold increase in users and a ​five-fold jump ​in usage ⁠since the beginning of the year.

Astral has become a major player ​in the Python community. Its tools ​are ⁠designed to improve speed and reliability in Python development.

“OpenAI will continue supporting our open-source tools ⁠after ​the deal closes,” Astral ​founder and CEO Charlie Marsh said in a statement.