OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will advocate against proposals ‌that AI developers obtain US government approval before releasing new models to the public, according to a company statement on Wednesday, as part ​of a broader effort to shape regulation of ​the technology.

Altman, who is visiting Washington this week, will ⁠ask Congress to increase funding for artificial intelligence testing ​at the U.S. Department of Commerce. The department already works ​with companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic to test their models.

OpenAI wants the U.S. government to grow that initiative, the company said in ​a statement, and add scientists with expertise in cybersecurity, ​biological weapons and national security, among other topics.

Altman’s visit to Washington coincides ‌with ⁠a critical period for the company and the industry. OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file for an initial public offering, Reuters previously reported. Competitor Anthropic, which makes Claude, confidentially filed for a ​U.S. IPO ​on Monday.

Federal government ⁠requirements could hurt the industry’s profits if they slow the rollout of new models or ​prompts the companies to change how their ​products perform ⁠to address security concerns.

Altman is scheduled to meet with members of Congress on Wednesday, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, a ⁠Republican ​from Louisiana, the speaker said. The ​Trump White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about ​any meetings.