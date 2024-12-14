OpenAI fires back at Elon Musk bid to block for-profit conversion

OpenAI asked a federal judge in California on Friday to reject a request by billionaire Elon Musk to halt the ChatGPT maker’s conversion to a for-profit company.

OpenAI also published a trove of emails and text messages with Musk on its website to argue that he initially backed for-profit status for OpenAI before walking away from the company after failing to get a majority equity stake and full control.

Musk, who was an OpenAI cofounder, has since launched a competing artificial intelligence company, xAI.

Musk sued OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, and others in August, claiming they violated contract provisions by putting profits ahead of the public good in the push to advance AI. In November, he asked U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland for a preliminary injunction blocking OpenAI from converting to a for-profit structure.

A lawyer for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

OpenAI’s blog post said Musk “should be competing in the marketplace rather than the courtroom.”

Musk has since added Microsoft and others as defendants to his lawsuit, alleging OpenAI was scheming to sideline rivals and monopolize the market for generative artificial intelligence.