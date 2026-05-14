OpenAI says no user data breached after security issue with open-source library
- By Reuters -
- May 14, 2026
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OpenAI said on Wednesday that it found no evidence that its user data was accessed after a security issue involving a supply chain attack on TanStack npm, an open-source library.
- The ChatGPT-maker said it found no evidence that its production systems or intellectual property were compromised, or that their software was altered
- OpenAI said two employee devices in its corporate environment were impacted after TanStack, a widely used open-source library, got compromised earlier this week
- Limited credential material was exfiltrated from these code repositories and no other information or code was impacted, OpenAI said
- The AI firm said that it isolated the impacted systems immediately after the attack and temporarily restricted code-deployment workflows, to contain impact
- OpenAI said it is rotating code-signing certificates, which would require macOS users to update their applications
- OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details