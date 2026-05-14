OpenAI says no user data breached after security issue with open-source library

OpenAI said on Wednesday that it found no evidence that its user data was accessed after a security issue involving a supply chain attack on TanStack npm, an open-source library.

The ChatGPT-maker said ​it found no evidence that its ⁠production systems or intellectual property ​were compromised, or that their software was ​altered

OpenAI said two employee devices in its corporate environment were impacted after TanStack, a ​widely used open-source library, got compromised ​earlier this week

Limited credential material was exfiltrated from ‌these ⁠code repositories and no other information or code was impacted, OpenAI said

The AI firm said that it isolated ​the impacted ​systems ⁠immediately after the attack and temporarily restricted code-deployment workflows, ​to contain impact

OpenAI said it ​is ⁠rotating code-signing certificates, which would require macOS users to update their applications

OpenAI ⁠did ​not immediately respond to ​a Reuters request for further details