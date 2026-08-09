Operation Radd-ul-Fitna: 15 terrorists killed in Balochistan IBOs

QUETTA: As many as 15 terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij have been killed in a series of Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) conducted across Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna, ARY News reported.

The operations were carried out across multiple locations, including Mastung, Bolan, Washak, Awaran, Sibi, Khuzdar, Harnai, and Noshki.

Security forces also recovered a heavy cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of the eliminated terrorists.

The swift and decisive actions inflicted severe losses on the Khawarij network, heavily restricting their operational capabilities in the region.

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Security forces reaffirmed their resolve to continue Operation Radd-ul-Fitna until terrorism is completely eradicated from the country.