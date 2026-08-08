RAWALPINDI: A captain of the Pakistan Army was martyred while 7 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on August 7, 2026, in Hangu, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna Al Khwarij (FAK).

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the Khwarij location. In desperation, Khwarij took refuge inside a mosque, blatantly disregarding the sanctity of the place of worship, ISPD said, adding that in the ensuing fire exchange, seven Khwarij, belonging to FAK were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hamza Akram, 27, a resident of District Narowal, a brave officer, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

The ISPR said Captain Hamza was leading his troops from the front, relentlessly pursuing the Khwarij, and fought gallantly.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as the killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

A sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any other Khwarij found in the area, the military said.

The ISPR added that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country, adding that the sacrifice of brave soldiers reinforced the armed forces’ resolve to safeguard the nation.

Pakistan Army major martyred, 5 terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR