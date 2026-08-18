QUETTA: Security forces killed nine terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in different areas of Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, security sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the mountainous area between Ziarat and Harnai following information about the presence of terrorists. The forces surrounded a terrorist hideout and effectively targeted it, killing eight terrorists.

The hideout was also destroyed during the operation, the sources said.

In a separate operation in Hajika village of Surab district, security forces killed another terrorist. The forces had established an effective cordon between Dasht-Katai and Hajika and tracked the movement of the terrorists, according to security sources.

Ammunition, magazines, hand grenades, a walkie-talkie, a motorcycle and other equipment were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists, the sources said.

The security forces remain committed to continuing operations in Balochistan until the complete elimination of terrorism and the establishment of lasting peace, the sources added.

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A day earlier, security forces killed two terrorists and injured three others during an intelligence-based operation in the Killi Zaik area of Balochistan.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists between Killi Zaik and Kaghli, around 12 kilometres north of the Baseema camp.

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists and injuries to three others, the sources said.