QUETTA: Security forces have killed 88 terrorists – belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij (FAK) and Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH) – during Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations across Balochistan since July 5, security sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, nine more Khawarij were killed in the latest operations. Operation Shaban is being carried out jointly by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, and police against militant hideouts in the province.

Security sources said the latest operations targeted terrorists hiding in remote mountainous areas through coordinated aerial and ground actions.

With the latest operation, the number of terrorists killed under Operation Shaban has risen to 52, while the overall death toll in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations across Balochistan since July 5 has reached 88, according to the sources.

Security officials said the operation will continue until all terrorists are eliminated from the province.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, and police for the successful operation in which nine more terrorists were killed.

In a statement, Naqvi lauded the security forces for their courage and unwavering resolve, saying they had foiled the enemy’s “nefarious designs.”

Operation Shaban: 75 terrorists killed in security operations in Balochistan

“The sacrifices rendered by our security forces for peace in Balochistan will remain a golden chapter in history,” the minister said, adding that terrorism must be eradicated completely and that “the enemies of peace will find no place to hide.”

Earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that 42 people, including 11 soldiers, 27 police personnel and four civilians, were martyred in three separate attacks carried out by Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH) in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry said security forces subsequently launched intelligence-based and follow-up operations, killing 54 terrorists. He also said that India was orchestrating the terrorist attacks in Balochistan, adding that Pakistani security forces had responded swiftly and effectively to the incidents.