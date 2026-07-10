QUETTA: At least 75 terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij (FAK) and Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH) have been killed in security operations across Balochistan since July 5, security sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, Operation Shaban was launched by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and Balochistan Police following the terrorist attack on the Mangi Dam Police Station.

Security sources said 26 terrorists were killed during operations conducted on July 6 and 7.

They added that security forces have since intensified the operation by tightening the cordon around militants in mountainous areas through coordinated ground and aerial actions.

According to the sources, 13 more terrorists were killed during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of terrorists killed in Operation Shaban to 39.

Khuzdar attack

Separately, security sources said security forces repulsed a terror attack on a police station in the Zehri area of Khuzdar on Friday morning.

They said that eight terrorists were killed in a swift response by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, while reports indicated that five to six more terrorists were killed during helicopter-assisted operations.

Overall, security sources said 75 terrorists have been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations carried out across Balochistan since July 5.

38 security personnel, 4 civilians martyred, 54 terrorists killed in Balochistan: DG ISPR

Earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that 42 people, including 11 soldiers, 27 police personnel and four civilians, were martyred in three separate attacks carried out by Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH) in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry said security forces subsequently launched intelligence-based and follow-up operations, killing 54 terrorists. He also said that India was orchestrating the terrorist attacks in Balochistan, adding that Pakistani security forces had responded swiftly and effectively to the incidents.