Operation Shaban: Pakistan security forces kill 83 terrorists in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan security forces have killed four more terrorists in the ongoing “Operation Shaban” in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

According to security sources, the joint operation “Shabaan” by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, and police against terrorists is continuing, security sources said.

Effective operations against terrorists are underway in the area, with security forces targeting them through both aerial and ground-based actions.

Sources said that as a result of successful operations, terrorist groups have suffered significant losses. During recent actions, confirmed reports indicate that four more militants have been killed.

With the latest casualties, the total number of terrorists killed during Operation Shabaan has reached 83, according to security sources.

Sources added that since July 5, a total of 121 terrorists have been killed in Operation Shabaan and other intelligence-based operations.

Security officials said that Operation Shabaan will continue in Balochistan until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Read more: 88 terrorists killed in security operations in Balochistan since July 5

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, and police for the successful operation in which nine more terrorists were killed.

In a statement, Naqvi lauded the security forces for their courage and unwavering resolve, saying they had foiled the enemy’s “nefarious designs.”

“The sacrifices rendered by our security forces for peace in Balochistan will remain a golden chapter in history,” the minister said, adding that terrorism must be eradicated completely and that “the enemies of peace will find no place to hide.”

Earlier, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that 42 people, including 11 soldiers, 27 police personnel and four civilians, were martyred in three separate attacks carried out by Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and Fitna Al-Hindustan (FAH) in Balochistan.