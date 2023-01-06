Opponents prepared plot to murder Imran Khan by poisoning: Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has expressed suspicion that the opponents have prepared another plot to murder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan by ‘slow poisoning’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sheikh Rasheed made the claims during his address to a protest rally against inflation at Lal Haveli today. He said that the political opponents of PTI chief Imran Khan prepared another murder plot.

He said that the political rivals of Khan had earlier prepared an assassination plot in Wazirabad but they failed to get their desired results by the grace of Allah Almighty.

The AML chief claimed that attempts are being made to kill Imran Khan via slow poisoning. He added that the rivals are hatching conspiracies against Khan but he is countering all tactics while sitting in his Zaman Park residence.

He said that Imran Khan’s strategy destroyed the politics of 13 political parties.

Slamming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership, Rasheed alleged that the current rulers were hired by foreign powers. He said that domestic and international politics are dependent on Imran Khan today.

“I’ve met Imran Khan yesterday and he clearly said that they will not sit in the assembly with the thieves and dacoits. The nation should pray to Allah Almighty to get rid of these thieves and dacoits.”

He said that general elections will be held in the country at any cost and AML will contest the polls with Imran Khan’s PTI.

In his address, Sheikh Rasheed said that the murder case of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif was taken up by the Supreme Court (SC) and justice will be served now. He expressed hopes that the top court will also serve justice in the case related to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments.

