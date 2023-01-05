Sheikh Rasheed favours contact between political parties, establishment

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has favoured contacts between the political parties of the country and the establishment, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Rasheed said in a statement that contact should be maintained between all political parties and the establishment. He, however, denied having contact with the establishment nor being contacted.

He announced that he will lead a protest rally at Lal Haveli against inflation. Rasheed said that no power can stop the organisation of elections. Those who adopted tactics to delay polls are afraid of their humiliating defeat, he added.

The AML chief slammed the interior minister and foreign minister for delivering ‘unserious statements’. He said that the rulers will face a failure to further deteriorate the situation in the country.

He clarified that he and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan have no contact with the establishment. Imran Khan will dissolve the Punjab Assembly soon, he predicted.

Rasheed said that the army chief had also pointed out the crisis in the country, whereas, the Corps Commanders Conference also urged to take steps for the revival of the economy.

