Sheikh Rasheed reacts to PDM’s no-trust motion

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has termed the no-trust motion ‘collusion’ of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, ARY News reported on Monday.

Reacting to the political development, Sheikh Rasheed said that PDM is using delaying tactics to stop the dissolution of the assemblies and take all steps to increase its own difficulties.

The former interior minister claimed that the PDM parties pushed themselves into a blind alley by making such steps. Rasheed said that if someone wants to continue its political career then he has to stand alongside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

He alleged that the political opponents are colluding to increase difficulties for the nation.

No-trust motion

The opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

A requisition was submitted to the governor’s house secretariat for the vote of confidence, said Sandhu, adding that CM Pervaiz Elahi will be asked to get the vote of confidence besides facing the no-trust move.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development.

Moreover, PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sandhu said the governor’s secretariat was contacted to seek his orders to the chief minister to get vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties have made their political move to stop the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies on December 23.

