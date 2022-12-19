No-trust move: Fawad Chaudhry says ‘PDM using delaying tactics’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is using delaying tactics after facing disappointment from Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News to comment on the submission of no-trust move against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PDM parties are using delaying tactics to stop the dissolution of the assemblies.

He said that Pervaiz Elahi had rejected all proposals from the PDM to stop the dissolution of the assemblies.

He claimed that PDM do not have the required numbers, 186, to make the no-trust motion successful in the Punjab Assembly. Fawad added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has only 170 or 172 votes in the PA.

The PTI VP claimed that the delaying tactics will not benefit PDM. He added that the Supreme Court (SC) had given a clear verdict that the parliamentary party has the supreme powers.

No-trust motion

The opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

The opposition parties in Punjab have submitted no-trust motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

A requisition was submitted to the governor’s house secretariat for the vote of confidence, said Sandhu, adding that CM Pervaiz Elahi will be asked to get the vote of confidence besides facing the no-trust move.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development.

Moreover, PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sandhu said the governor’s secretariat was contacted to seek his orders to the chief minister to get vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties have made their political move to stop the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies on December 23.

