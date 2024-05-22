Opposition alliance’s delegation to meet Fazalur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan led by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub will meet Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to ‘finalise’ strategy against the government, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the details, the delegation will call on Maulana Fazalur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday night.

The sources privy to the development said that the meeting will discuss and finalise plans for a joint opposition movement against the government.

The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other parties of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan will also address a joint press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser earlier held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and once again invited him to join the joint opposition alliance.

The sources privy to the development said that Asad Qaiser met Maulana Fazlur Rehman on special directives of PTI founder Imran Khan. The meeting was kept off the record.

The sources said that during the meeting, Asad Qaiser once again extended an invitation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the ranks of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan.

“The PTI and JUI-F have already agreed on various proposals and strategies to launch an anti-government movement under the banner of the joint opposition alliance or any new platform,” the sources said.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

In an interview with a private news channel, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that PTI’s delegation had suggested resolving some issues, and both parties agreed to do so.

He said one or two people from PTI come up with ‘inappropriate’ statements against the JUI-F, adding that they don’t take those statements seriously.