Opposition moot ‘satisfied’ over required number of MNAs

ISLAMABAD: A session of the leaders of the parties in joint opposition on Thursday expressed their satisfaction over more MNAs than required for the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported.

The leadership of the joint opposition consulted over the political situation and the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting at the residence of the Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition session was also attended by 172 MNAs of the joint opposition, required for approval of the no-trust motion against the prime minister.

“The opposition will not offer any NRO to Imran Niazi,” the opposition announced in a statement. “The misleading reports could not change our decision,” according to the statement.

“The joint opposition, with the no-confidence motion will set new democratic and constitutional traditions and will initiate a new democratic journey after quitting undemocratic attitudes and behaviours,” opposition parties stated.

“Imran Khan has lost his majority in the parliament and holding unconstitutionally occupying the office of the Prime Minister,” the opposition claimed in its joint declaration.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly with the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda will resume this evening.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will resume debate over the no-confidence motion with resumption of the session, scheduled at 4:00pm. After him other members of the house will express their views over the agenda.

The Speaker will announce voting after conclusion of the debate on the motion.

The no-confidence resolution against the prime minister was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, March 28 and it was approved for debate.

