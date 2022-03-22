Opposition, MQM leaders meet, discuss political situation, no-trust motion

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders held another round of talks with the opposition leaders at Parliament Lodges over the no-trust motion and other issues, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The session held last night, was attended by MQM-P leaders Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Ameen ul Haq.

The meeting discussed progress in the political situation and also opposition parties contacts with other allied parties of the government, according to sources.

The opposition leaders that attended the talks included Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Akhtar Mengal, Syed Khursheed Shah and Sohail Anwar Sial.

According to sources, MQM-P leaders have said that they were closely watching the situation and will take any decision in the best interest of the country and urban Sindh.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders said they have required numbers and were hopeful of success of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A delegation of MQM-P leaders including Amir Khan and Waseem Akhtar was departed for Islamabad yesterday.

MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had been recently given authority by the party workers for taking final decision regarding the political strategy and meetings with the leaders of other parties.

Following a meeting with the PPP leadership, MQM-P had earlier said they would decide about staying or leaving the government by keeping their ‘interests’ in view.

