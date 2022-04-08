Opposition submits no-trust motion against KP CM

PESHAWAR: After the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government in Punjab, the opposition on Friday submitted a similar motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Hussain Babab and other members of the provincial assembly belonging to opposition parties submitted the no-trust motion against the chief minister in the assembly secretariat.

Addressing a press conference earlier, the PPP provincial president said the opposition parties including JUI-F, ANP and PPP were on the same page and would bring a no-confidence motion to oust the PTI-led KP government.

“At least, 45 MPAs from the PTI are in contact with the opposition parties,” he claimed, adding that the motion would be submitted in the KP Assembly after voting on the trust-move against PM Imran Khan in Parliament.

The National Assembly session for voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 10:30 am in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment.

On Thursday, a five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

