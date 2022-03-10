Opposition will face defeat on all fronts: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is “stable” and joint opposition will face defeat on all fronts, ARY News reported.

He said this was talking with Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who called on him here in Lahore.

During the meeting, the prime minister also tasked the Punjab governor and CM Buzdar to engage with Punjab MNAs and MPAs amid a no-confidence motion in Centre and a tense political situation in Punjab.

On the occasion, matters pertaining to the political situation of the country, ongoing developmental projects and administrative matters of the province were also discussed.

He further stated that decisions about the political situation of Punjab will be decided after consultations with all concerned stakeholders.

In a major development, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided to replace Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, it emerged on Thursday morning.

They said the prime minister, who arrived in Lahore today on a day-long visit, has constituted a committee to decide who will be the next chief minister of the province.

The development comes amid a flurry of political activity in the country after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the sources said the opposition has also decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Usman Buzdar government in Punjab. The no-trust motion could be submitted in the Punjab Assembly in the next 48 hours, they added.

