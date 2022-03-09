PML-N, Jahangir Tareen group discuss in-house change in Punjab

LAHORE: In another major development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership on Wednesday contacted Jahangir Tareen group to get their support on a no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported quoting sources.

During the conversation, the in-house change in Punjab was also discussed, sources said, adding that PML-N leadership and Tareen group also decided to continue contacts.

Earlier in the day, Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan, who has joined hands with disgruntled PTI leader Tareen, departed for London.

Mr Khan left for the United Kingdom (UK) capital on board his private plane.

Sources said Aleem Khan will meet Jahangir Khan Tareen. The fast-changing political situation in the country and the opposition’s proposed no-trust move against the Imran Khan government will likely come under discussion during the meeting between the two, they added.

On Monday, Aleem announced his joining the Tareen group. The announcement came after a sitting of the Aleem and like-minded members at the residence of the Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

