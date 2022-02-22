Opposition’s no-trust plan gaining steam as Shehbaz meets Zardari

LAHORE: The opposition’s plan to introduce a no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is apparently gaining steam as PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met with former president Asif Ali Zardari here in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting between the two bigwigs was held at Bilawal House Lahore wherein matters related to the political situation, no-trust move and long march were discussed.

Former president Asif Zardari also hosted a dinner in honor of the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N delegation included Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raza Pervez Ashraf were also present in the meeting.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کا وفد صدر شہباز شریف کی قیادت میں بلاول ہاؤس پہنچ گیا۔ سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری نے پیپلزپارٹی کے دیگر رہنماؤں کے ہمراہ استقبال کیا۔ مسلم لیگ ن کے وفد میں وفد میں احسن اقبال، رانا ثناءاللّٰہ،خواجہ سعد رفیق اور مریم اورنگزیب بھی شریک۔ pic.twitter.com/RkfbkkZinR — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 22, 2022

The JUI-F delegation comprising Akram Durrani and Maulana Asad also attended the meeting held at Bilawal House to discuss anti-govt strategy.

Read more: Zardari, Maulana Fazl agree upon no-trust move strategy

پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی اور مسلم لیگ ن کی قیادت کے درمیان بلاول ہاؤس لاہور میں ہونے والی ملاقات@AAliZardari @BBhuttoZardari @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/h54T8n7UCP — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 22, 2022

According to a statement issued by PPP, the huddle decided to summon a joint session of opposition parties at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence tomorrow (Wednesday).

JUI-F Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman, who was absent in today’s meeting, will attend tomorrow’s all-important meeting.

It emerged today that Fazlur Rehman has asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari to postpone his party’s long march due to start from February 27 and first bring a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources privy to the discussion between the two leaders during Monday’s meeting, Fazlur Rehman said that separate long marches will send a message of divisions among the opposition and suggested PPP should join the long march of other opposition parties.

Meanwhile, sources shared that differences also emerged over bringing no-confidence motion with Fazlur Rehman stressing to bring the no-trust move against PM Imran Khan while Asif Zardari wanted to bring it against CM Punjab Usman Buzdar first.

‘NA session on Friday’

According to sources, the federal government has decided to summon National Assembly session on Friday. Amended bill regarding ECP members’ appointment to be voted.

According to sources, the decision was made after a meeting between the PM and Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan. The session will start at 11 am on Friday, and the session’s summary will be forwarded by tomorrow, sources say.

Comments