Oprah Winfrey revealed her biggest career embarrassment.

During the interview with Baby, Keke Palmer reflected on her career, revealing that releasing her only single, titled Run On, was definitely a blunder that cannot be undone. The 72-year-old American host and television producer told Palmer that the song from her daytime days was “one of the mistakes in my career.”

She continued with her statement and said that she was at a difficult stage in her career when she dropped the song in 1998, as she was struggling to decide whether she should continue with her talk show or try her luck in other opportunities.

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Winfrey, who started her show in 1986, admitted that she had to turn to God for help, as she could not decide what was best for her. She offered a prayer, “and Jesus said, ‘You’ve got to keep going on.’” It is pertinent to mention that Run On was the theme song for the thirteenth season of The Oprah Winfrey Show.