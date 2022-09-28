Optical Illusion: Does this picture make you scratch your head?

Optical illusions are all the rage over the internet, being not only a source of entertainment but also a great exercise to train those brains.

While none of us is oblivious to the optical illusions, given its popularity in recent times over the internet, this particular picture has left netizens, as well as us, baffled with the confusing view.

The picture of a young girl – seemingly stuck in concrete – was shared by her mother on the social news portal, Reddit. “My daughter, where’s the rest of her?!” the OP captioned the brain teaser, which sees the kid playing on a gaming device, however, only half of her body till torso can be viewed in the picture and the rest of it appeared to be sunk in concrete.

Have a look at the picture below, can you spot the rest of the body of this girl? “Ohh I see, do you?” the caption read further, teasing netizens to find the truth about the click.

Were you able to find out? no? Let us help you with the trick. Yes, the girl was not half buried, rather appeared to be, as her bottom half was cut but the brick wall which camouflaged perfectly with the pavement, and hence created the mind-boggling illusion.

