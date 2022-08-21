Optical illusion: Spot frog in 11 seconds

Optical illusions are tricky and full of fun and this one having a frog hidden in the picture has baffled the netizens who have been asked to identify it in 11 seconds to prove their intelligence.

The picture shows a scene from the forest, lush and green and the task for the netizens is to find the hidden frog in the picture in just 11 seconds. Only one percent of people have managed to complete the task in the given time frame.

The only hint that could be given is frog is tiny and is not in the centre. Another clue for the netizens is it is below and we hope that you might have discovered it until now.

So here is the answer for those who have not been able to find it. And If you have found it out then we congratulate you for joining the one percent special people who have done it previously.

