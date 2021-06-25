Saturday, June 26, 2021
Brothers among 4 injured in Orangi town firing, rescue says

KARACHI: At least four have been reportedly injured in a firing incident taking place Friday in Orangi Town’s Sector 11.5 area, confirmed the rescue officials as they shift them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, ARY News reported.

Two of the four conceding bullet injuries are brothers, said the rescue, while all belong to the same Ghausia Baloch Colony neighbourhood.

Police have taken notice of the firing incident and confirmed the injured are receiving first aid in the hospital.

