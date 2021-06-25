Brothers among 4 injured in Orangi town firing, rescue says

KARACHI: At least four have been reportedly injured in a firing incident taking place Friday in Orangi Town’s Sector 11.5 area, confirmed the rescue officials as they shift them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, ARY News reported.

Two of the four conceding bullet injuries are brothers, said the rescue, while all belong to the same Ghausia Baloch Colony neighbourhood.

Police have taken notice of the firing incident and confirmed the injured are receiving first aid in the hospital.

Separately today, the investigation team, probing the alleged robbery incident in private lockers of a bank in the Zamzama area earlier this week, suspects the private bank officials behind as similar burglaries have happened here in the past as well.

At least two similar incidents have happened in these lockers in the past as well, the probe team noted. In the recent event that prompted this probe, a woman with a locker in this bank was reportedly deprived of 250 tola gold.