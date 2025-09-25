Orlando Bloom makes life changes following Katy Perry split

Since his breakup from Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom has made significant changes in his life and living circumstances.

According to Radar Online, the 48-year-old is engaging himself in the singles’ world and has begun hitting up sexy L.A. ladies and striving to schmooze entertainment bigwigs for new movie roles at the moment.

However, at the moment it did not garner much success; “He had strikeout after strikeout, and the doors have been slamming shut on him, so he’s changing tack.”

Due to all this, he’s also made the shift to Miami with $17.5 million down for a bachelor pad. “Orlando is saying he’s sick of Hollywood, and it’s time for a change in a city that’s more his speed.”

“He had some wild times in Miami in his bachelor heyday and loves the idea of meeting a sexy Florida local and building up a whole new power base while he’s at it.”

Read More: Where do Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry stand after split?

What is important to note is that Orlando’s steps are leaving his daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, and the mother of his daughter, Katy Perry, feeling ‘devastated’ and incensed. Yet “Orlando is saying he’s sick of Hollywood, and it’s time for a change in a city that’s more his speed.”

“He had some wild times in Miami in his bachelor heyday and loves the idea of meeting a sexy Florida local and building up a whole new power base while he’s at it.”

Earlier this month Perry and Bloom share an amicable bond after parting ways this June, reveals his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, who was married to actor Orlando Bloom for three years, and also shares a son, Flynn, 14, with him, revealed that both of them, as well as singer Katy Perry, with whom he broke up earlier this year, are in a perfectly ‘harmonious’ blended family setup, as they navigate life with their respective kids.